Julia Fox’s Unexpected Grocery Shopping Outfit Included Underwear as Outerwear, Jean Boots and a Purse Made From Trousers

Julia Fox put her own twist on an all-denim ensemble while grocery shopping in Los Angeles over the weekend.

The 32-year-old played around with different silhouettes in different contexts. Instead of wearing the light wash denim jeans as her pant selection, she carried a handbag that was cut in the shape of jean trousers. The pant legs were tied together into a handbag strap and the waistline acted as the bottom of the purse.

Julia Fox wearing Alexander Wang while grocery shopping in LA. CREDIT: RACHPOOT.COM / SplashNews.com

Fox also wore an oversized denim blazer with long lapels, a chest pocket and dark-wash detailing at the seams. She layered the jacket over a matching bra and underwear set. The top featured a triangle shape and a white understrap.

She kept up the outfit’s aesthetic when it came to her footwear. The “Uncut Gems” actress slipped into a pair of Alexander Wang’s Viola boots. The shoes cut off right below her knees and featured a scrunched detailing at the ankle. The shoe style features an elongated pointed-toe silhouette, slouched uppers, bleached blue denim with hemmed uppers reminiscent of jeans and a 2.5-inch stiletto heel.

When it came to accessories, Fox wore a pair of opaque, rectangular-shaped sunglasses as well as thick silver hoop earrings.

Julia Fox in another denim outfit while out in Los Angeles, CA on April 1, 2022. CREDIT: RACHPOOT.COM / SplashNews.com

Fox is no stranger to a standout fashion moment and this is not the first time she’s added an edgy twist to the denim on denim look. Early last month, the star stepped out in the same denim blazer as yesterday but this time she layered it over a strapless denim bra and wore a pair of low-waisted baggy boyfriend jeans which featured rips at her knees. She also wore the same Alexander Wang boots.

