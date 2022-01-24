Julia Fox Zips Up in Leather Minidress and Feet-Shaped Boots with Kanye West at Schiaparelli Couture Paris Fashion Week Show

Julia Fox is continuing her takeover of Paris—Paris Fashion Week, that is—at the Spring 2022 couture shows. Accompanied by new boyfriend Kanye West, her latest look was spotted in Schiaparelli’s front row this morning alongside Laverne Cox and Chiara Ferragni.

While taking in surrealist designs by creative director Daniel Roseberry—whose own jeans Fox wore at Kenzo’s Fall 2022 menswear show—the “Uncut Gems” actress donned a slick black leather minidress. The long-sleeved number featured structured accents resembling a bustier and corset. It also included a long silver zipper on its front, allowing for easy wear. Fox’s look was paired with black tights, as well as large gold drop earrings and a lock-shaped clutch—now signatures of Roseberry’s Schiaparelli.

Julia Fox and Kanye West arrive at the Schiaparelli Spring 2022 couture runway show at Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2022. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

West coordinated with the “Forbidden Fruits” podcast host in a black face mask, leather pants, jacket and his now go-to vintage Redwing boots. The outing marked the pair’s third matching moment in 24 hours, following yesterday’s matching denim and leather outfits.

Yet again, Fox chose to make the boldest statement with her footwear. Layered over black tights, the former dominatrix wore a pair of black thigh-high Schiaparelli boots. The leather style, which included short stiletto heels and vibrant pink soles, also featured glossy toe accents shaped like human feet. The anatomical details brought her look a quirky edge. They also marked the latest full-coverage pair Fox has worn this week, following Sunday’s denim Diesel “pantaboots” and mirrored Balenciaga boots—the exact style worn by West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, in 2016.

A closer look at Fox’s Schiaparelli boots. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

Towering thigh-high boots have remained a routine style at brands like Vetements, Saint Laurent and Proenza Schouler. The pair adds a sultry touch to any outfit, while instantly streamlining it and bringing fuller coverage in colder months. “Pantaboots,” the pair’s edgier cousin, have also emerged in recent weeks by combining pants and boots at Richard Quinn, Dolce and Gabbana and Emilio Pucci.

Fox has worn a variety of sleek dresses and catsuits on past red carpets, hailing from Dior, Alexander Wang and Jean Paul Gaultier. The “No Sudden Moves” actress’ formal footwear has also included pointed-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Manolo Blahnik.

Recently, the star has primarily been seen in pointed-toe Diesel and Balenciaga boots, paired with edgy ensembles by both brands — as well as independent labels like Miaou.

