Julia Fox Gets Her Claws Out in ‘Where the Wild Things Are’ Costume With Furry Skirt & Horns for Heidi Klum’s 21st Annual Halloween Party

Julia Fox attended Heidi Klum’s highly anticipated 21st annual Halloween party yesterday in New York. The star was dressed in faux fur and sharp claws alongside her one-year-old son, Valentino. Both parties wore fuzzy costumes inspired by the popular children’s book “Where The Wild Things Are.”

Julia Fox attends Heidi Klum’s 21st Annual Halloween Party presented by Now Screaming x Prime Video and Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur at Sake No Hana at Moxy Lower East Side on October 31, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Fox’s fantastical costume consisted of a lengthy cream-colored gown made entirely of faux fur, the wild and seemingly very warm style fitted with a mock neckline, exaggerated sleeves, and a keyhole cut out on the bodice traveling up towards the “Uncut Gems” muses shoulder that appeared to be cut out haphazardly with a disregard for neatness.

Adding to the ensemble, Fox wore black gloves situated with sharp talons that made her fingers look eerily long. In addition to her signature graphic makeup, Fox’s look featured short brown horns glued to her forehead that took the costume to the next level. The KNWLS brand ambassador styled her long brown locks down and parted in the middle, keeping it out of her face.

Julia Fox attends Heidi Klum’s 21st Annual Halloween Party presented by Now Screaming x Prime Video and Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur at Sake No Hana at Moxy Lower East Side on October 31, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Although her shoes aren’t visible thanks to her costume, the “PVT Chat” actress‘ formal footwear has often included pointed-toe pumps, sky-high platforms, and sharp boots by Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti, and Manolo Blahnik. Fox has worn a variety of sleek dresses and catsuits on past red carpets, hailing from Alexander Wang, Dior and Jean Paul Gaultier. In recent years, Fox has become a rising star in the fashion world, attending Diesel and Versace shows during Fashion Month and making her runway debut in LaQuan Smith’s Fall 2022 fashion show.

No stranger to highly involved, avant-garde outfits, Fox has cemented herself as a style icon, the star serving up a multitude of impressive ensembles in thought-provoking fabrics and silhouettes almost every time she steps out of the house.

