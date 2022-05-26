Julia Fox Serves Up Cocktails in Diesel’s Knit Bralette & Belt-Skirt With Pumps for Face Magazine’s June Issue

Julia Fox made a striking appearance in Face magazine’s June issue. The superstar muse showed off her fashion credentials, posing in some stylish threads by Diesel. The new photo shows the “Uncut Gems” star looking strong and fierce as she holds a drink in her hand alongside a red painted model, while a few pigeons gather behind her.

When it came to the outfit, Fox wore a cropped monogram knit top from Diesel’s FW 2022 collection. She teamed the bralette with a red supersized leather belt skirt that was also from the Italian retail company. The media personality complemented her look with form-fitting black pants and a chunky white bracelet. Fox parted her signature brunette tresses on the side and let her hair blow in the wind.

The “No Sudden Move” actress put her own personal flair on the outfit by slipping into a pointy silhouette. The shoe style was adorned with a thick silver embellishment across the pointed toe and sat on top of a thin stiletto heel.

Fox is known for stepping out in daring ensembles. The model has a personal fashion aesthetic that is filled with leather and latex galore. She knows how to add key elements to her outfits that stay true to her edgy style. She has worn a variety of sleek dresses and catsuits on past red carpets, hailing from Dior and Jean Paul Gaultier. For footwear, the influencer has a penchant for boots all of styles that align with her vision and tastes.

Flip through the gallery to see Julia Fox’s sleekest looks over the years.