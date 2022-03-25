Julia Fox Models Self-Made Risky Crop Top & Micro Mini Skirt With Dramatic Thigh-High Latex Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Julia Fox has been stepping out in her own designs and displayed her latest work while out in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Kanye West’s former girlfriend swapped her consistent denim aesthetic for a white two-piece set. The “Uncut Gems” star wore a plunging white cropped tank top, which featured a plunging display on the hem. She teamed the short garment with a form-fitting mini skirt.

Julia Fox models another self made outfit while out in Los Angeles on March 24, 2022. CREDIT: RACHPOOT.COM / SplashNews.com

In true fashion form, she added more drama to her look with long oversized latex gloves, dainty silver earrings sleek futuristic frames and small crocodile leather purse. Fox parted her signature brunette locs in the middle and opted for a fresh face with no makeup.

A closer look at Julia Fox’s thigh high latex boots. CREDIT: RACHPOOT.COM / SplashNews.com

To elevate the moment, the media personality slipped into a pair of thigh-high latex boots. The shiny silhouette featured a pointed-toe, slanted silver zip closure that ran from the instep to the back and a sharp stiletto heel. Pointed-toe boots have become a go-to for the influencer. Earlier this month, she served Y2K outfit inspiration in a full denim look that consisted of a bandeau top and low-rise jeans. On her feet was a pair of Alexander Wang Viola boots. The shoes, which retail for $950, were bleached blue with hemmed uppers reminiscent of jeans. The style also featured a gold logo that ran across each of its toes.

Fox is known for having a trendy and edgy sartorial sense. The influencer has worn a variety of sleek dresses and catsuits on past red carpets, hailing from Dior, Alexander Wang and Jean Paul Gaultier and has made a name for herself by starring in campaigns for Diesel.

Put on a pair of shiny black boots for an edgy twist.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Mix No. 6 Deliha Boot, $65.

CREDIT: Zappos

To Buy: Steve Madden Viktory Over-The-Knee Boot, $80 (was $120).

CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Gianvito Rossi Ribbon Cuissard Over-The-Knee Boots, $503.