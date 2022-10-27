Julia Fox Models an Unexpected Bikini Not Intended for Water With Flared Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Julia Fox is back again with another head-turning outfit. The “Uncut Gems” actress stepped out in New York City yesterday with a daring denim look.

Fox donned a brown denim two-piece set from Marrknull’s spring 2023 collection. Her wrap top was a deconstructed acid-wash denim jacket, with the collar attached to only one shoulder. The top featured long sleeves and a pocket on her right side, and the wrapped pieces turned into thin strings that she tied around her waist. She wore matching bikini bottoms with the top and a flap covering the back of the garment. The bikini style is unexpected as the material lacks functionality for going underwater, but makes the perfect piece for Fox’s edgy wardrobe.

Fox is seen in NYC on Oct. 26. CREDIT: Rachpoot

Fox carried a white shoulder bag with the outfit. The bag matched her footwear choice. The actress added a little more coverage to her look with Gia Borghini knee-high boots. These $1,419 white leather boots featured a slouchy effect as well as a pointed toe. The heels added 4 inches to Fox’s height.

This outfit is just one of Fox’s recent risky style moves. Earlier this month, she cut up a blue and white Hawaiian floral-printed towel and turned it into a dress. However, Fox has also worn a variety of sleek dresses and catsuits on past red carpets, hailing from Dior, Alexander Wang and Jean Paul Gaultier.

Julia Fox is seen on Oct. 26 in New York City. CREDIT: GC Images

The “PVT Chat” actress‘ formal footwear has also included pointed-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Manolo Blahnik. In recent weeks, Fox has become a rising star in the fashion world, attending Diesel and Versace shows during Fashion Month and making her runway debut in LaQuan Smith’s fall 2022 fashion show. More recently, she starred in Knwls’ Fall Winter 2022 campaign.

