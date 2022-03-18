Julia Fox Serves Y2K Outfit Inspiration With Barely-There Denim Bandeau She Made Herself & Alexander Wang’s Jean Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Julia Fox put her own twist on the traditional Canadian tuxedo. The actress was spotted out at Sunset Towers in Los Angeles in an eye-catching double-denim ensemble on Thursday.

Fox put on quite the display in a brown knee-length leather trench coat. She wore the jacket over an itty-bitty denim bandeau top. The short garment included distressed details along the bust and belt loops from denim jeans on the hem.

Julia Fox spotted at Sunset Towers in Los Angeles on March 18, 2022. CREDIT: RACHPOOT.COM / SplashNews.com

Julia Fox spotted out and about in Los Angeles on March 18, 2022. CREDIT: RACHPOOT.COM / SplashNews.com

The “Uncut Gems” star continued with an early Y2K street style aesthetic by teaming her top with low-rise jeans with the waistband hacked off. The jeans are a close replica to the pair that Mariah Carey wears in her iconic “Heartbreaker” video. On Instagram, she told her followers she designed the look herself. To give her the outfit the moment it deserved she opted for a fresh face with no makeup.

Julia Fox at Sunset Towers in Los Angeles on March 18, 2022. CREDIT: RACHPOOT.COM / SplashNews.com

Fox opted for minimal accessories and only touted a 5-pocket denim bag by Alexander Wang. Designed to look like an upside-down pair of bleached blue jeans, her $595 hobo bag featured a knotted shoulder strap and interior zipper with a bottom designed like the waistband of a pair of jeans.

A closer look at Julia Fox’s denim Alexander Wang boots. CREDIT: RACHPOOT.COM / SplashNews.com

Alexander Wang’s Viola boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Alexander Wang

The “No Sudden Move” actress slipped into a pair of Alexander Wang Viola boots. The silhouette featured a pointed-toe, slouched uppers and a 2.5-inch stiletto heel. Fox’s particular $950 pair, which are currently available for pre-order, had a bleached blue denim with hemmed uppers that was reminiscent of jeans. The style also boasted a gold logo that ran across each of its toes.

Fox has a personal aesthetic that includes trendy and edgy pieces. The influencer has worn a variety of sleek dresses and catsuits on past red carpets, hailing from Dior, Alexander Wang and Jean Paul Gaultier. The influencer has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry by starring in campaigns for Diesel.

