Julia Fox Revamps Canadian Tuxedo With Unzipped Bralette & Jean Boots

Julia Fox put her own edgy twist on a Canadian tuxedo while out in Los Angeles on Friday. The actress showcased her street style in another striking denim outfit.

Fox walked around the city in an oversized denim blazer. The snazzy suit jacket was complete with wide padded shoulders, small lapels, a side breast pocket, a curved hemline and welt pockets that sat right on the hip.

Julia Fox in another denim outfit while out in Los Angeles, CA on April 1, 2022. CREDIT: RACHPOOT.COM / SplashNews.com

She wore her outwear over a strapless denim bra top that prompted the illusion of a pair of unzipped jeans as it had a zip detailing along the cup and a button closure.

The “Uncut Gems” star continued with the denim aesthetic by teaming her bralette with a pair of baggy boyfriend jeans. The low-rise bottoms sat on the hip and included slits on each knee. In true fashion form, she added another eye-catching detail: a denim Balenciaga hourglass handbag. The upcycled top handle bag has allover patchwork and is embossed with the label’s signature metal “B” charm at the flap front.

Julia Fox spotted out in Los Angeles, CA on April 1, 2022. CREDIT: RACHPOOT.COM / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Julia Fox Alexander Wang boots. CREDIT: RACHPOOT.COM / SplashNews.com

To let her outfit speak for itself, Fox styled her signature brunette tresses straight and opted for minimal makeup and a classic french manicure. When it came down to footwear, the model swapped her usual thigh-high latex boots and rounded things out with Alexander Wang’s Viola boots. The shoe style features an elongated pointed-toe silhouette, slouched uppers, bleached blue denim with hemmed uppers reminiscent of jeans and 2.5-inch stiletto heel. The knee-high boots also has a gold logo detailing on each of its toes, further giving Fox’s look a streetwear-worthy edge.

