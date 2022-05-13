Julia Fox Takes a Hike With an Edgy Twist in Leather Biker Jacket, Shorts & Nikes With Colton Underwood

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Julia Fox went hiking with friends and posted the affair on her Instagram story on Thursday.

Fox wore black Under Armour biker shorts that cut off at the mid-thigh with embroidered branding on the leg. The actress also wore a crisp white tee from SEKS over the shorts, the white in the top matching the logo.

Julia Fox goes hiking with friends. CREDIT: Via Instagram.

You can never go wrong with a simple tee and biker shorts for outdoor activities, and it seems like Fox agrees. To keep warm, Fox had on a black leather jacket slung over the T-shirt, adding an edginess to the ensemble.

Biker shorts are usually a safe move for any sporty activities. They allow for movement and wick sweat while looking cool to boot. Paring the biker shorts with a leather biker jacket puts you on your way to athleisure done differently. Fox’s take on the style is very on-brand with her style history, mixing grungy and surprising elements that make the look even better.

Fox framed her face with cat-eye sunglasses with a rose gold frame; she amped the shine up with gold hoops and a ring.

For footwear, the “Hidden Gems” star opted for sneakers, a safe choice when hiking. The shoes are black Nikes, a classic style for a classic look. Nikes in every size, shape and colorway have always been a favorite among stars for their comfort, versatility and style. The classic shoe has stood the test of time, proving itself to be a shoe with longevity and staying power.

Fox was joined by “The Bachelor” star Colton Underwood and a friend, with both matching her sporty style.

