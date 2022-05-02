Julia Fox Soars in 9-Inch Heels, Flame Bralette & Y2K Low-Cut Latex Pants for an Edgy Spring Style Statement

Julia Fox showed off in a 2000s-inspired grungy outfit and extreme heels in Los Angeles on Monday.

The “Uncut Gems” actress can be seen beside a graffiti-laden wall in a daring outfit, including a black string bra top with what looked like flames on the bodice. The decal is slightly shiny and textured, creating a striking appearance. The top is a halter style with thin black straps.

Julia Fox in Los Angeles. CREDIT: RACHPOOT.COM / SplashNews.com

Fox also wore low-cut latex pants, a silhouette that is reminiscent of the 2000s, an era that Fox references quite often in her wardrobe. Beyond a pair of gold twisted earrings and a black handbag, Fox kept things simple with her accessories, letting the daring outfit speak for itself.

The star is well-known for her intense looks. It has become a part of her brand thanks to linking up with Kanye West for a short time.

The slick sheen continued down to her patent leather shoes, where Fox wore memorable black stiletto boots to finish off the look with a bang. The heels are simply death-defying, but Fox somehow pulls them off like any other boot thanks to a generous platform to balance the height of a nearly 9-inch stiletto heel.

Julia Fox in Los Angeles. CREDIT: RACHPOOT.COM / SplashNews.com

