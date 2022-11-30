Julia Fox Pairs Superhero-Inspired Leather Bra & Miniskirt With Mirrored Boots for ‘Uncut Gems’ Reunion

Julia Fox brought “heavy metal” a slick new meaning this week with her latest outfit.

The “Uncut Gems” actress reunited with co-star Wayne Diamond — who played an exaggerated version of himself in the 2019 drama film — at a New York magazine event, as seen on Diamond’s Instagram. For the occasion, she donned a custom deep pink leather bra and matching wrapped micro-miniskirt designed by artist Erin Davidson.

Styled by Briana Andalore, both pieces were embellished with silver aluminum for a slick superhero-like effect. Fox completed her ensemble with a black puffer coat and handbag, as well as a set of reflective mirrored silver thigh-high boots.

“It [is] almost resembled as a superhero outfit because she’s our modern-day superhero. She uses her platform to fight for social injustices and equality,” Davidson exclusively shared with FN. “It was amazing and thrilling! Unreal, surreal, gaging, like tf my DIY fashion piece wore by Julia Fox? Get out!”

Davidson revealed the design process for the set over TikTok this fall, creating a video showcasing her materials and techniques used in Fox’s custom outfit — which is also seen across her handcrafted ready-to-wear and handbags on social media.

@ericsondavidson Hi @juliafox. Superhero and Diesel inspired but Erin with NO VELCRO ♬ The Court – Adrian Berenguer

This is the latest bold fashion moment for Fox, who made waves earlier this month while attending the 2022 CFDA Awards in hidden heels and a cutout gown with a bra-like bodice.

Julia Fox attends the 2022 CFDA Awards at Casa Cipriani in New York on Nov. 7, 2022. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Fox has worn a variety of sleek dresses and catsuits on past red carpets, hailing from Alexander Wang, Dior and Jean Paul Gaultier. The “PVT Chat” actress‘ formal footwear has also included pointed-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Manolo Blahnik. In recent weeks, Fox has become a rising star in the fashion world, attending Diesel and Versace shows during Fashion Month and making her runway debut in LaQuan Smith’s fall 2022 fashion show.

PHOTOS: Discover Fox’s edgiest style moments over the years in the gallery.