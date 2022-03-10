×
Julia Fox Makes an Edgy Statement in Backless Black Crop Top and Tall Boots

By Jacorey Moon
Julia Fox goes daring in all-black.

The actress was spotted while out and about in Los Angeles on Wednesday with the “Zola” film director A’Ziah King.

Fox threw on a backless black top that featured a circular-shaped neckline paired with long-sleeves that doubled as gloves. The silhouette acted as a partial bandeau top exposing her midriff. On the lower half, she went with a pair of black stretchy trousers outlined in black seams.

Julia Fox, all-black, boots, Los Angeles, March 9 2022
Julia Fox in an all-black outfit paired with black leather boots while out in Los Angeles on March 9, 2022.
CREDIT: RACHPOOT.COM / SplashNews.com

Fox didn’t wear any accessories, but she did carry a black tote bag that incorporated an oversized black zipper.

To finish off everything, Fox wore a pair of tall black leather boots that had a rounded toe and a thick rugged sole. The shoes came up to her calves and had a heel height of approximately 1.5 inches.

Julia Fox, all-black, boots, Los Angeles, March 9 2022
A closer look at Julia Fox’s tall black leather boots.
CREDIT: SplashNews.com

When it comes to Fox’s essential style, she tends to wear edgy outfits that allow her to put her own unique spin on popular trends. For example, recently, we’ve seen her don a hip-baring dress coordinated with a peekaboo bra and slick boots while attending the Independent Spirit Awards. Also, she wore a slick black latex trench coat paired with a silver metallic minidress by Lanvin that had a Catwoman graphic splashed across it with black pointy patent leather boots for a festive ensemble while attending “The Batman” premiere in New York.

Fox has made a name for herself within the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for Diesel. Recently, she made her runway debut during New York Fashion Week last month for LaQuan Smith.

Click through the gallery to see Fox’s sleekest looks over the years. 

