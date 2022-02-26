Julia Fox Goes Monochrome in a Slick Head-To-Toe Black Leather Look Paired With Tall Black Boots for Versace

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Julia Fox continues to serve sleek looks during Milan Fashion Week. The influencer was spotted while arriving at the Versace dinner that took place in Milan on Friday night. Some of the other celebs in attendance for the event included Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid.

For the outfit, Fox wore a head-to-toe black leather outfit consisting of a slick trench coat that had a structured lapel and two rows of gold buttons down one side of the jacket. It also had a black belt accented with a gold buckle for a unifying, body-accentuating aspect. Underneath, she opted for a black top made with the same slick leather as the coat that had a cutout neckline, and on the lower half, she opted for a pair of leather trousers that matched the moment perfectly.

For accessories, she carried a black and gold Versace handbag made of shiny black leather that had a chunky gold chain handle strap. The bag also had the brand’s iconic Medusa head plastered to the front.

Julia Fox attending the Versace dinner during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 25, 2022. CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Julia Fox attending the Versace dinner during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 25, 2022. CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

To ground everything, Fox wore a pair of tall patent leather boots that had a slight shine to them and featured a pointed-toe silhouette. The heels had a height of approximately 3 inches and rounded out her attire perfectly.

A closer look at Julia Fox’s black tall leather boots. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

When it comes to Fox’s essential style, she tends to wear edgy and trendy silhouettes. Recently, we’ve seen Fox wear a coordinated taupe-colored leather ensemble encompassing a plunging bustier and baggy trousers for another take on chic monochromatic dressing for mommy duty. And Fox has also worn citrus leather boot pants, jacket and bandeau at Diesel’s Milan Fashion Week show for a colorful, punchy look.

Fox has made a name for herself within the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for Diesel. She also made her runway debut during New York Fashion Week last week for LaQuan Smith. She wore a black gown that incorporated peek-a-boo cutouts and Manolo Blahnik heels.

