Julia Fox Goes Monochrome in Edgy Black Keyhole Top, Midi Skirt & Slick Boots

Julia Fox shows that wearing all-black will never go out of style as she was spotted heading to dinner at The Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel in LA last night.

Julia Fox goes sleek in all-black while out and about in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 31, 2022. CREDIT: RACHPOOT.COM / SplashNews.com

Fox went with a black halter bandeau top that had a chic keyhole cutout in the middle. The crisscross neckline also added a stylish element. On the lower half, she wore a black midi skirt that was simple but tied her look together seamlessly.

Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend kept accessories simple, only donning a pair of silver hoops and carrying a black Balenciaga Le Cagole Shoulder Bag.

A closer look at Julia Fox’s tall black boots. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

She continued the monochrome effect in a pair of tall black boots that had a pointed-toe. The shoes also had a height of approximately 3 inches and incorporated slick, tactile leather uppers.

When it comes down to Fox’s clothing tastes, she tends to gravitate towards edgy garments. For instance, recently, she wore a black leather jacket paired with a matching mini skirt and pointed-toe jean boots and a matching denim shoulder bag while out in West Hollywood.

Fox has also strived to make a name for herself within the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for Diesel. Recently, she made her runway debut during New York Fashion Week last month for LaQuan Smith.

