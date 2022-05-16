City Girls’ JT & Yung Miami Make Edgy Statements in Extreme High-Slit Dresses & Sandals at Billboard Music Awards 2022

Celebrities brought their fashion A-game to the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday night. Among the star-studded roster was Miami’s very own City Girls. The hip hop duo consisting of JT and Yung Miami looked stunning as they stepped onstage to present Doja Cat with the Top R&B Artist Award.

When it came to the outfit, JT served high fashion in a sparkling silver mini dress. The glittery number was strapless but had a dramatic fabric that flared out and curved to one side creating a subtle shoulder design. The garment also had ruched detailing on the bodice and a long train that draped at the side.

JT (L) and Yung Miami (R) of City Girls present Doja Cat (center) with the award for Top R&B Artist at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15th, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CREDIT: Brian Friedman for Billboard

She let her look do all of the talking by styling her hair straight and accessorizing with stud earrings and diamond bracelets. To add an elegant touch, JT rounded out her look with silver sandals. Yung Miami was a show-stopper in an asymmetrical bronze dress. She complemented the look with metallic sandals.

JT and Yung Miami initially arrived in matching black mesh dresses. The fun frocks had a sheer shoulder and a purple ruffled hemline. The rap stars tied their looks together with pointy purple pumps.

(L-R) JT and Yung Miami arrive on the carpet at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CREDIT: Brenton Ho for Billboard

The Billboard Music Awards are back in Las Vegas, celebrating music’s biggest stars and Diddy is taking the stage as host. The BBMAs will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena and will be broadcast at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, in addition to streaming live on Peacock.

Before the televised ceremony has kicked off winners have been already been announced, including Drake, who took home five awards for top artist, male artist, rap artist, rap male artist and rap album so far. Olivia Rodrigo and Kanye West, meanwhile, have won six. Other top nominees include Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa and The Weeknd. Tonight’s performers include Ed Sheeran, Silk Sonic, Miranda Lambert, Travis Scott, as well as Mary J. Blige, who will receive the Billboard Icon Award.

