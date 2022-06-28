Jordyn Woods Goes Backless in Colorful Bodycon Dress & Yellow Fishnet Heels in France

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

From overseas, Jordyn Woods posed from the balcony before a gorgeous view wearing a statement bodycon dress. The social media star shared the photo today where she’s seen taking a departure from her typical minimalistic color palettes.

Things were different while on a getaway with her fiance Karl-Anthony Towns in the south of France, following making the rounds to see Paris Fashion Week Men’s collections. She turned up the heat in multicolored midi dress that had sheer fabric with swirls of primary colors. From the red hues across her legs to the ins and outs of yellow on her sleeves, the dress held character. From the side, the garment revealed a backless accent.

Keeping the accessories light, she allowed the dress to receive all of the spotlight.

She coordinated with square-toed stilettos by Bottega Veneta. Perfect for summer, it was an apt choice of footwear as the irregular sole added originality to the outfit. The yellow fishnet mesh fabric over the toe enhanced breathability and the ankle strap provided security. The luxury label’s particular heels have become popular as they were also seen on Megan Fox this summer.

Often defined by long straps that wrap around the ankle and up the leg for security, strappy sandals are a popular choice with dress silhouettes that showcase legs. A staple shoe of the warmer months, strappy sandals can be any heel height for versatile wear.

See Jordyn Woods Style Through the Years