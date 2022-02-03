Jordyn Woods Feels the Burn Lifting Weights in Sleek Leggings and Nike Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jordyn Woods gives a lesson in working out effectively. The socialite shared a video on Instagram that showed her exercising in a gym while wearing a functional outfit.

In the caption of the video, Woods wrote, “wellness Wednesday- I didn’t realize how much I loved and missed lifting until I started lifting again🤍 the girls that get it, get it. @frst.place”

Woods wore a black hoodie and black stretch pants. Her green shirt underneath helped add a pop of color to her dark vibe.

To complete everything, she wore a pair of white, orange and black Nike sneakers that complemented her attire.

Woods has a fashion-forward and edgy clothing aesthetic that sets her apart from the pack due to her eye for glitzy designs and sleek outfits. As of late, we’ve seen her wear pieces from popular collections like the Knife boots from Gucci x Balenciaga The Hacker Project, and we’ve also seen her wear crystal jumpsuits that showcase her affinity for bodycon garments. She has also displayed her ability to dress up casual styles in a fluffy coat. When it comes to shoes, Woods has an affinity for creations from brands like Crocs, Ugg and Christian Dior.

Woods has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for labels like PrettyLittleThing, Lovesick and Addition Elle.

