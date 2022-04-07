Jordyn Woods’ White-Hot Luxe Outfit Gets Subtle Pops of Color With Sneakers & Dior

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jordyn Woods knows how to make a statement — no matter the weather. The influencer shared a photoset on Instagram yesterday that showed her posing in a warm outfit

In the caption, Woods wrote, “I know it’s 96 degrees in Cali today but it’s 34 here😮‍💨 ginger margarita me pleaseeee🤪”

Woods went with a grayish-white fluffy coat that had billowing arm sleeves and a fluffy collar. Underneath, she wore a sleeveless white cutout top that featured braiding and a plunging neckline. On the lower half, Woods wore a pair of off-white bootcut trousers that had a raised line detailing on each leg towards the hemline.

The influencer accessorized with a blue and white Christian Dior Saddle Bag in the brand’s signature Trotter print. She also coordinated with a pair of silver hoops and a couple of matching rings.

Woods grounded her attire with a pair of multicolored sneakers that dressed down her monochromatic outfit.

When it comes to Woods’ clothing aesthetic, she tends to fancy edgy, modern and stylish silhouettes. For example, she recently wore a multicolored long-sleeved top and distressed jeans by Samaria Leah paired with white leather pumps for a chic look while sitting courtside to support her boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns, center for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Also, she recently donned a black cutout minidress paired with a plush green fuzzy coat and green marble-printed strappy sandals for a cozy yet refined ensemble.

Woods has modeled campaigns for Good American and Yeezy. She has also walked in shows for labels like Christian Siriano and Chromat.

Click through the gallery to see Woods’ style through the years.

Slip on a pair of colorful sneakers for a fun look.

CREDIT: Nike

To Buy: Nike Air Max 90 Sneakers, $120.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Reebok Legacy 83 Sneaker, $75.

To Buy: Nike Women’s Waffle One Casual Shoes, $70 (was $100).