Jordyn Woods Elevates White-Hot Bodycon Dress With Sparkling Crystal Bow Pumps on Flared Heels

Jordyn Woods shows how to give minimalist dressing chic upgrades. The influencer shared a photoset on Instagram yesterday that showed her posing in stylish attire while wearing eye-catching shoes.

For the outfit, Woods wore a white ribbed midi bodycon dress. The garment had two thick straps and acted as a perfect base to build her look. She had on a blue, green and white bomber jacket that had matching letters etched across the front.

Bodycon dresses are form-fitting garments that emphasize the curves of a wearer, creating a silhouette that highlights the physique. They are often mini to mid-length but can feature high or low necklines and sleeves of all types. Popularized in the ‘90s, the dress style has sometimes been associated with clubwear and sex appeal, but Woods elevated the outfit with luxe-looking details.

Woods accessorized with a chunky diamond-encrusted necklace paired with dangling Chanel earrings, a few metallic and gemstone-adorned rings and a silver Chanel handbag with a matching chainlink strap.

The Mach & Mach Crystal Double Bow Pointed Toe Pump CREDIT: Nordstrom

Woods grounded her ensemble with a pair of blue pumps from Mach & Mach. The heels have a height of approximately 3.5 inches and feature a crystal-embellished bow and ankle strap. The pumps retail for $1,060.

The eye-catching, sparkling design treatment is as opulent as its history. Crystal embellishments were first created in the late 1700s and are often made of glass, acrylic or plastic. Fashion gemstones are typically cut like diamonds and associated with luxury.

“The Life of Kylie” guest star has become known for her edgy tastes. She recently donned a multi-colored long-sleeved top and distressed jeans by Samaria Leah with white leather pumps to watch her boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns play basketball in Texas when the Minnesota Timberwolves took on the Houston Rockets earlier this month.

Woods has modeled campaigns for Good American and Yeezy. She has also walked in shows for labels like Christian Siriano and Chromat.

