Jordyn Woods Showcases Her Tennis Skills in Pleated Skirt Outfit and Nike Sacai Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jordyn Woods showcased her tennis skills and style in a new photoset posted on her Instagram on Tuesday. The fashion influencer spent a sunny day in LA on the court. “The weather is too nice to sit inside,” she wrote under the upload.

In the new shots, Woods poses in an all-white outfit courtesy of Nike. She wore a white zip up hoodie that included black graphics on the sleeves. The media personality continued with a clean and crisp aesthetic by wearing a white sports bra. The top was embossed with Nike’s signature logo in the center and a thick black band at the bottom for extra support.

Woods paired the bralette with a white tennis skirt. The mini skirt was complete with an extra wide mid-rise waistband and head-turning pleats. She accessorized her sporty look with futuristic shades and a bracelet. The socialite pulled her dark tresses up into a bun and opted for a fresh face with no makeup.

When it came down to footwear, Woods topped her look off with Nike Vaporwaffle Sacai Black / White sneakers. The fresh kicks takes cues from the Swoosh’s original Waffle sole and flips it on its head by adding a thicker, stacked midsole that peeks out from the heel. The upper also includes black suede and mesh to its entirety for breathability. The Nike Sacai Vaporwaffle Black / White currently retails for $500 on StockX.

Related How Fashion and Footwear Brands Are Supporting Ukraine Amid Russian Conflict Nike to Release New Air Max 1 Colorway For Air Max Day Nike Halts Delivery of Products to Russia Via Website

Woods has become everyone’s favorite fashion It-Girl. She has made a name for herself in the fashion industry by walking in shows for Christian Siriano and Chromat and has even starred in campaigns for Good American and Yeezy. Woods has an incomparable shoe style. When she’s not in sneakers you will likely catch her in sleek pumps, embellished loafers, breezy sandals and fun mules.

Click through the gallery to see Woods’ style through the years.