Jordyn Woods Marries Street Style With Businesswear in Pinstripe Suit, Peekaboo Bra & Air Jordan 1 Sneakers

Jordyn Woods dressed down professional attire with cool kicks.

The model posted to her Instagram on Tuesday showing off her shopping look. She posed in a few different stores in her series of photos. She donned a navy blue pinstripe cropped blazer over a black lace bra top. She paired the jacket with matching trousers with a flare leg opening. Woods also added a thick navy blue puffer coat over her blazer in a few of the shots. She accessorized her look with sparkly stud earrings as well as a sparkly silver necklace. Woods also carried a red leather tote bag with gold hardware.

The influencer dressed her polished suit down with her shoes, making the look perfect for a more casual outing. She wore Air Jordan 1 high top sneakers with her look. Her Jordans featured white leather uppers and soles with pops of red leather. A black Nike swoosh and blue laces completed the retro basketball shoe.

When it comes to footwear, Woods has frequented labels, including Jimmy Choo, Amina Muaddi, Prada, and Bottega Veneta. She has also been known to slip into Nike designs such as the sportswear brand’s Jordan 1 Retros, golf-inspired silhouettes, and Sacai sneakers. She often styles in jewel-adorned sandals, rhinestone-encrusted ones, block heels, and sculpted boots. Since becoming a ShoeDazzle ambassador, she has taken her footwear portfolio to new heights, fronting several designs by the boutique such as its satin-bowed heels, fall-focused tall boots, and pointed pumps.

