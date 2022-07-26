Jordyn Woods Slips Into Striped Zebra ‘Illusion Dress’ & Bejeweled Pyramid Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jordyn Woods served up some serious style in stripes. The fashion influencer and social media personality kicked off the week with a new upload on Instagram. The collection of photo sees Woods posing in front of a beautiful background filled with palm trees. She also gave her followers a closer look at her outfit details and accessories.

“If you were looking for a sign, here it is,” Woods captioned the photo.

In the new shot, the reality star wears a black and white stripe ensemble, which consisted of a long-sleeve top and a high-waist mini skirt. Her top gave the illusion of a dress due its mid-thigh length. The garment also included a plunging neckline, button details throughout and bell sleeves.

Woods continued with the combination of the color tones by carrying a black and white Chanel handbag. The purse was decorated with butterfly’s and crystal embellishments throughout. The 24-year-old model also accessorized with layered diamond choker necklaces, midi rings and dark sunglasses.

The star’s glamorous details didn’t stop there. Woods completed her look with Amina Muaddi’s Begum Embellished Satin Slingback Pumps. With its Art Deco-inspired crystal buckle, the heels are rendered in a wonderful high-gloss satin. The slingback detail and the signature architectural heel, makes this the perfect pair for an evening or day outfit.

Amina Muaddi Begum Embellished Satin Slingback Pumps. CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

Along with her trendy fashion taste and innovative eye, Wood has made a name for herself in the fashion industry by walking in shows for Christian Siriano and Chromat and has even starred in campaigns for Good American and Yeezy. On the footwear front, she is known for a massive and impressive sneaker collection. When she’s not in sneakers you will likely catch her in sleek pumps, embellished loafers, breezy sandals, fun mules and thigh-high boots.

