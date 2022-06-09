Jordyn Woods Debuts New Hair With Preppy Pinstripe Mini Dress & Towering Metallic Platform Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jordyn Woods looked like a preppy princess in her latest Instagram post. The 24-year-old fashion influencer is certainly bringing the heat this summer. The reality star came through with a bunch of new photos to debut her new chestnut-colored tresses.

As for her ensemble, Woods wore a black and white vintage pinstripe Chanel dress. The short garment was adorned with large buttons on the chest and featured a sharp white nylon collar, 3/4 sleeves and front square pockets. She put her own flair on the look with a black oversized shades and a silver chain belt that was also by Chanel.

Tom Ford Metallic Rope Ankle-Strap Platform Sandals. CREDIT: Bergdorf Goodman

The social media personality boosted her height with Tom Ford’s Metallic Rope Platform Sandals. Crafted in calf leather, the towering set currently retails for $1,390. The sought-after shoe style has a slightly pointed silver outsole and sits on a stacked 5.31inch heel.

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Platform sandals feature an elevated sole and typically have a heel high of 4 inches or higher. The platformed construction helps compensate for the height of the heel, allowing for more height than a traditional pump without any added discomfort.

Woods is a well-respected figure in the fashion and modeling world. She currently designs pieces for her own clothing brand — Secndture and has collaborated with popular retailers like Boohoo, Addition Elle and PrettyLittleThing. Woods has also walked in shows for Christian Siriano and Chromat and has starred in campaigns for Yeezy and Good American. While she is undeniably the ultimate cozy girl due to her impressive sneaker collection, she has a scintillating fashion sense that makes her gravitate towards trendy fashion taste and edgy street style. Woods has a shoe wardrobe that includes sleek pumps, embellished loafers, breezy sandals, fun mules and thigh-high boots.

