Jordyn Woods Revives Signature Cozy Style In Sleek Sneakers With Hermés Birkin Bag On Memorial Day

Jordyn Woods kept it cute and cozy in her latest Instagram post. The fashion influencer uploaded a new reel that gave a glimpse of her outfit of the day and statement accessories, while KAYTRANADA’s “What You Need” plays in the background.

The video kicks off with a shot of Woods’ cobalt blue Hermés Birkin bag, which was complemented with a refreshing summer drink that was placed right beside it. The ultra-chic handbag is crafted of luxurious togo calfskin leather in a deep shade of blue. The bag features rolled leather top handles and clasps with a palladium gold turn lock. The recording eventually shows the model standing in front of a luxurious black vehicle.

When it came to the ensemble, Woods wore a white sleeves top and light wash ripped denim jeans that included slits throughout. The media personality covered her bone straight hair with a red bucket hat and continued to accessorize with  diamond bracelets and stud earrings. Sticking to a casual vibe, Woods slipped into a pair of white sneakers. White sneakers remain as the ideal go-to casual sneaker. The ever-dependable shoe that can be paired with almost any outfit.

Along with her trendy fashion taste and innovative eye, Wood has made a name for herself in the fashion industry by walking in shows for Christian Siriano and Chromat and has even starred in campaigns for Good American and Yeezy. On the footwear front, she is known for a massive and impressive sneaker collection. When she’s not in sneakers you will likely catch her in sleek pumps, embellished loafers, breezy sandals, fun mules and thigh-high boots.

