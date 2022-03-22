Jordyn Woods Makes the Case for Statement Shoes That Come With Sparkles, Curvy Straps & Iridescent Shine

A new season calls for new pieces. But in Jordyn Woods’ case, it means new shoes. On Monday, the social media influencer brought her followers along as she went shoe shopping. “Had a little retail therapy today, which one do you think I went with?” she captioned the upload.

For the outing, Woods donned a neon green sweatsuit. Her outfit consisted of a hoodie, back sweatpants and matching top. She accessorized with a bright fuzzy orange handbag.

The style maven continued to add a pop of color with the Yeezy Boost 700 sneakers in the color “Faded Azure.” The vibrant turquoise hue covered most of the upper with a layered assemblage crafted from mesh, suede and leather. The monochromatic design is broken up by blue and tan mesh inserts atop the box, while reflective details added a hi-vis element to the layered build. There’s responsive cushioning in a Boost midsole, housed within a sculpted PU carrier and made visible through cutouts in the herringbone-traction rubber outsole. The popular sneaker currently retails for $300 on StockX.

The video eventually continued with Woods trying on a slew of pointed-toe pumps ranging from classic colors like navy blue to slingback, metallic and sparkly. Pointed-toe pumps have become a go-to for many celebrities. The slip-on style matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction proves to be luxe and durable.

When it comes to fashion, Woods has an edgy sartorial aesthetic. She has become everyone’s favorite It-Girl as she is never afraid to take a risk and knows how to incorporate a textural element to each of her looks. She has made a name for herself in the fashion industry by walking in shows for Christian Siriano and Chromat and has even starred in campaigns for Good American and Yeezy. The socialite is also known for having an incomparable shoe style that consists of trendy sneakers, sleek pumps, embellished loafers, breezy sandals and fun mules.

