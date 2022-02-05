Jordyn Woods Shares Her Valentine’s Day Style Inspo in Red Glittery Mini Dress & Strappy Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jordyn Woods makes a strong case for the color red with her latest look.

The ShoeDazzle model shared a photoset on Instagram Friday that showed her modeling a new ensemble from Shein. For the outfit, Woods wore a red mini dress that featured puffy shoulders and a sparkly design that felt festive. In fact, she noted in the caption that it gave her “Valentine’s Day feels.” The garment also had a plunging neckline for a modern twist. Woods accessorized with dainty earrings, a watch and a ring. For the hair, Woods pulled her braids into a neat bun for a refined appearance.

When it came down to the shoes, Woods opted for a pair of red sandals that had two double ankle straps around the ankle and had a heel height of approximately 3 inches.

Woods has an edgy and trendy clothing aesthetic that she displays in photos of her wearing pieces from popular collections. For example, she recently donned a cap and knife boots from the Gucci x Balenciaga The Hacker Project collection, and she even donned a Prada puffer with black Balenciaga x Crocs boots. It’s safe to say that one of Woods’ favorite brands is Balenciaga, due to her also wearing the Hourglass handbag in various combinations.

Related Jordyn Woods Goes Monochrome in All-Black Outfit With Crystal-Embellished Prada Loafers Jordyn Woods Feels the Burn Lifting Weights in Sleek Leggings and Nike Sneakers Jordyn Woods Elevates Sweatpants in an Edgy Cutout Top & '70s Glam Rock Sneaker Style

Woods has made a name for herself in the fashion industry and has walked in shows for Christian Siriano and Chromat while also starring in campaigns for Good American and Yeezy. She created her own venture in 2018 called Secndnture, which consisted of size-inclusive activewear.

Click through the gallery to see Woods’ style through the years.

Put on a pair of red strappy sandals for a colorful appearance.

To Buy: Aldo Scarlettchain High Heel Sandal, $90.

CREDIT: Stuart Weitzman

To Buy: Stuart Weitzman Beatrix 100 Wrap Sandal, $289.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Azalea Wang Warwick Sandal, $70.