Jordyn Woods Kicks Off the New Year in Racy Crystal Jumpsuit & Black Studded Heels

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jordyn Woods knows how to the shut the internet down. The model and fitness enthusiast took to social media to share new images and the tone she’s setting for 2022. “New year, best me” Woods captioned the shots on Instagram this week.

The “Trigger” star is clearly applying pressure this year as she is kicking things off in a very racy, sheer jumpsuit. The sleeveless black number featured cutouts down the center and near the calves and crystal embellishments all over.

Woods accessorized the sparkly garment with thin silver earrings, a diamond bracelet and an Hourglass XS Glitter Balenciaga handbag. The clutch includes lambskin lining, one back pocket, adjustable and removable body strap and a studded magnetic closure. Opting for neutral makeup, the fashion influencer styled her hair in a half up, half down style.

When it came down to the shoes, Woods slipped into a pair of black strappy sandals. Her heels were accented with silver studs around the sole, a clear strap across the toe, a thin black heel and a strap in the back for support.

Woods is undeniably an “It Girl.” Her daring style and impressive sneaker collection has made her become a fashion favorite. Her shoe silhouettes come from brands like Bottega Veneta, Rick Owens, Chanel and Dior. When she’s not in kicks, you will likely catch her in sleek pumps, breezy sandals and fun mules.

She has further solidified her status in the fashion world by launching her own size-inclusive activewear titled, Secndnture. The socialite has also collaborated with popular brands like Pretty Little Thing and Boohoo.

Channel Jordyn Woods in these edgy studded heels.

CREDIT: Courtesy of SHOPBOP

Buy Now: Alexander Wang Nova Heels, $595.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zara

Buy Now: Zara Studded Sandals, $70.

Buy Now: Steve Madden Vala Pumps, $65 (was $111).

Flip through the gallery to see Jordyn Woods’ style through the years.