Jordyn Woods Parties With Will Smith in Sheer Sequin Dress & Strappy Sandals

Oscars weekend was filled with ample style on and off the red carpet in Los Angeles on Sunday. Jordyn Woods was one of the celebrities to give her followers a closer look at her outfit of choice as she made her way to a few after-parties. The fashion influencer shared a slew of new images on Instagram on Monday posing in a luxe look that was fitting for Hollywood’s biggest night.

Woods showed off a sheer form-fitting white dress embellished with silver sequin details throughout. “Night cap,” she wrote under the post.

Woods’ accessorized the edgy look out with dainty earrings, diamond rings, a classic french manicure and soft makeup with a neutral glossy pout.

One of the photos she posted allowed for a peek at her footwear choice, which appeared to be silver sandals. The silhouette had a strap across the toe and a thin stiletto heel.

Along with her stunning photos, Woods also took a moment to congratulate her family friend Will Smith on his big Oscar win. Smith received the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance as Richard Williams in the Serena and Venus Williams biopic, “King Richard.”

In the photo, seen in another Instagram post, Woods and Smith pose with his Oscar. “Well deserved Oscar, family forever, #oscarweekend,” Woods wrote under the snapshot. The new picture comes after Smith went viral for slapping Chris Rock after he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith’s haircut.

