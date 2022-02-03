×
Jordyn Woods Goes Monochrome in All-Black Outfit With Crystal-Embellished Prada Loafers

By Jacorey Moon
Jordyn Woods shines bright and far.

The socialite shared a photo on Instagram today that showed her wearing a streamlined look with a statement-making shoe while posing in a Louis Vuitton store. For the outfit, Woods donned a monochromatic black outfit that featured a loose-button-up top and a black T-shirt tucked into a pair of loose-fitting trousers that provided a baggy yet cinched appearance thanks to a black-tie. She accessorized with silver chunky hoops, sleek Dior sunglasses and a quilted black Chanel bag that had a silver and black chain.

Prada Crystal-Embellished Loafers
The Prada Crystal-Embellished Loafers
CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

The Prada Crystal-Embellished LoafersWoods has a trendy clothing aesthetic and gravitates towards glittery garments and sleek pieces. Recently, for example, we’ve seen her wear monochromatic activewear and even a Prada puffer with the popular Balenciaga x Crocs boots. And Woods has even worn a white bodycon dress that showed her affinity for tapered silhouettes.

Woods has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for labels like PrettyLittleThing, Lovesick and Addition Elle.

Click through the gallery to see Woods’ style through the years. 

Put on a pair of crystal loafers for a polished look.

Gucci Hunder crystal-embellished leather platform loafers
CREDIT: Net-a-Porter

To Buy: Gucci Hunder Crystal-Embellished Leather Platform Loafers, $980

Stuart Weitzman Parker Lift Mini Pearl Loafer
CREDIT: Zappos

To Buy: Stuart Weitzman Parker Lift Mini Pearl Loafer, $495

Ganni crystal-embellished slingback loafers
CREDIT: Farfetch

To Buy: Ganni Crystal-Embellished Slingback Loafers, $394

