Jordyn Woods Goes Monochrome in All-Black Outfit With Crystal-Embellished Prada Loafers

Jordyn Woods shines bright and far.

The socialite shared a photo on Instagram today that showed her wearing a streamlined look with a statement-making shoe while posing in a Louis Vuitton store. For the outfit, Woods donned a monochromatic black outfit that featured a loose-button-up top and a black T-shirt tucked into a pair of loose-fitting trousers that provided a baggy yet cinched appearance thanks to a black-tie. She accessorized with silver chunky hoops, sleek Dior sunglasses and a quilted black Chanel bag that had a silver and black chain.

The Prada Crystal-Embellished Loafers CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

The Prada Crystal-Embellished LoafersWoods has a trendy clothing aesthetic and gravitates towards glittery garments and sleek pieces. Recently, for example, we’ve seen her wear monochromatic activewear and even a Prada puffer with the popular Balenciaga x Crocs boots. And Woods has even worn a white bodycon dress that showed her affinity for tapered silhouettes.

Woods has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for labels like PrettyLittleThing, Lovesick and Addition Elle.

