Jordyn Woods Is Ready for Snowfall in Prada Puffer, Leggings & Balenciaga x Crocs Boots

Jordyn Woods wears an uber-popular shoe in her latest look.

The socialite is known for her trendy outfits, and her latest didn’t disappoint. For the ensemble, Woods went full monochromatic in a dark getup suitable for the cold weather that surrounded her in the photos. It showed off a black cropped puffer from Prada paired with black stretch pants that gave her attire a sporty feel. She accessorized the fit with glittery hair clips and a crystallized black Balenciaga hourglass handbag.

When it came down to the shoes, Woods opted for a pair of the Balenciaga x Crocs collaboration boots that featured a tall rain boot-like upper paired with the relaxed, casual feel of the Crocs clog on the lower half of the shoe. The boot also has a thicker sole for maximum comfort and traction. They’re available for purchase at NeimanMarcus.com.

For her personal sartorial aesthetic, Woods tends to stick to clothing that are trendy and edgy. On her Instagram feed, we see pictures of her wearing bodycon dresses, printed separates, intricate outerwear, breezy swimsuits and functional activewear that all serve a purpose within her wardrobe. On the footwear front, she has an affinity for designs from brands like Bottega Veneta, Rick Owens and Dior in the form of sandals, sneakers, boots and pumps.

Woods has made a name for herself with the fashion industry and has walked in shows for Christian Siriano and Chromat while also starring in campaigns for staples like Good American, Express and Yeezy. She created her own venture in 2018 called Secndnture that consisted of size-inclusive activewear.

