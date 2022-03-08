Jordyn Woods Masterfully Coordinates Neutrals With Cream Mini Dress & Pointy Pumps at International Women’s Day Event

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jordyn Woods is setting the tone for spring. On Sunday, the fashion influencer attended Oh Polly’s first International Women’s Day event in Los Angeles. Woods was joined by her mother Elizabeth Woods and sister Jodie Woods. The London-based clothing brand held their first networking celebration to discuss the importance of women’s empowerment.

Woods stepped out in a cream mini dress. The form-fitting number was complete with a plunging sweetheart neckline and textured sleeves adorned with pearls.

Jordyn Woods at Oh Polly’s first International Women’s Day event in Los Angeles on March 6, 2022. CREDIT: Oh Polly

Woods continued to complement the moment with an updo hairstyle and a glossy neutral lip. When it came to accessories, the ShoeDazzle ambassador paired her look with a mint green Hermes Birkin bag. The small top handle bag was the perfect pop of color to the neutral tones in her outfit.

As for footwear, the social media personality tied her look together with pointy neutral pumps. Pointed-toe shoes came back into prominence in 2021, when live events started happening again. The timeless shoe style often streamlines any ensemble with its sleek silhouette and daring heel heights.

On the fashion front, Woods is known for having an edgy sartorial sense. She has become everyone’s favorite fashion It-Girl as she is never afraid to take risks. Last week, she showcased her sporty-chic style while playing tennis on a nice sunny day in LA. She opted for an all-white Nike ensemble that consisted of a sports bra and pleated mini skirt. She finished off the look with Nike Vaporwaffle Sacai Black/White sneakers.

