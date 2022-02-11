Jordyn Woods Upgrades Hot Pink Silky Pajamas With Feather Trim Details & Thong Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jordyn Woods even makes wearing pajamas in public stylish. The influencer shared a post on Instagram Thursday that showed the model wearing an outfit festive enough in bed and out on the streets.

Woods donned a matching set of pink silk pajamas from Nadine Merabi that featured accents of pink feathers for an extra layer of detail and texture. The set consisted of a button-up top that had long-sleeves and glittery buttons. The pants were cropped and had feathers around the hem of the legs. She accessorized with a sparkly Judith Lieber handbag that was in the shape of French fries in a carton. The bag added a fun, whimsical pop to the already vibrant outfit while tying the moment together with its punchy color scheme.

To finish off everything, Woods slipped her feed into a pair of white thong mules that incorporated silver buckles across one of the foot straps. The heels had an approximate height of about 2 inches and elevated her breezy attire.

When it comes to Woods’ sartorial aesthetic, she tends to wear fashionable and edgy clothing that helps her breathe life into the current trends in her own unique way. For example, we’ve recently seen Woods wear a crystal peekaboo crystal jumpsuit and recently a fluffy coat and shiny booties for her boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns’ basketball game.

Woods has made a name for herself in the fashion industry and has walked in shows for Christian Siriano and Chromat while also starring in campaigns for Good American and Yeezy. She created her own venture in 2018 called Secndnture, which consisted of size-inclusive activewear.

Click through the gallery to see Woods’ style through the years.

