Jordyn Woods Makes a Case for Allover Orange in Fiery Bodycon Dress & Mules

Jordyn Woods posted to Instagram today in an orange mood.

The social media influencer found herself head-to-toe in the bright hue, slipping into a bodycon maxi dress with long sleeves and ruching. The accessories helped keep the foundation of the look simple and bright with an orange clutch that incorporated a faux fur texture, adding a whimsical touch to the almost-sporty look. Gold rings and a dainty gold bracelet sealed the deal for the ensemble. The starlet’s hair was parted in the middle and fell down her shoulders and back in black loose curls. The makeup was kept neutral with an emphasis on a smokey wash over the eyes.

When it came down to shoes, Woods chose mules that matched the orange in her outfit. The look is a win for orange lovers everywhere, exploring a brighter color with some safe pieces that many people already have in their closets. Woods loves a monochrome look and she consistently knocks them out of the park. The key is the addition of a textural element that breaks up color blocking, in this case, Woods’ purse. A textural piece, whether it be a hat or even a purse, can make or break a color-blocked ensemble.

See more of Woods’ style through the years.

