Jordyn Woods Gets Edgy in Tattoo Bodysuit & Givenchy Boots in Atlanta

Jordyn Woods is back with more style moments. The model recently took to Instagram to share a thread of her latest fashions while visiting Atlanta.

“A little less than 48 hours in the A. Not gonna lieeeeee I’m super excited for Minnesota basketball to start tonight… game day fits loading….” she captioned.

In the post, Woods posed in Marine Serre’s long-sleeve Tattoo Printed Jersey Bodysuit, which featured an assortment of intricately patterned designs across the piece’s top and pant areas. Woods accessorized in a set of radiant silver and gold rings and carried an olive-hued chain-strapped handbag on her right arm. She rounded out her look with sparkly gold eyeshadow, peachy blush, and crimson lip and wore her hair in a curly, side-parted style.

Woods matched her catsuit with Givenchy’s Shark Lock ankle boots in black. The heeled design entailed a slight wedge, almond-toe structure, covered-over-like composition to create a layered effect, and a single buckle near each shoe’s top edge. This $1,995 leather boot also comes in several colorways, such as scarlet, grey, pastel pink, and cream, along with fringed and biker-inspired versions.

Givenchy’s Shark Lock ankle boots in leather CREDIT: Courtesy of Givenchy

In accompanying images, Woods switched gears to a monochromatic outfit comprising a long-sleeve black minidress with a surplice neckline and ruched gathering across its bodice. The leather piece accompanied noir-hued feather-incorporated sandals with a sharp stiletto heel and a crystal-embellished mini handbag. She remained with the same hairstyle and amped up in the accessories department, adding a diamond-encrusted necklace, more rings, and stud earrings.

When it comes to footwear, Woods has frequented labels, including Jimmy Choo, Amina Muaddi, Prada, and Bottega Veneta, and slipped into Nike designs such as the sportswear brand’s Jordan 1 Retros, golf-inspired silhouettes, and Sacai sneakers. She often styles in jewel-adorned sandals, rhinestone-encrusted ones, block heels, and sculpted boots. Since becoming a ShoeDazzle ambassador, she has taken her footwear portfolio to new heights, fronting several designs by the boutique such as its satin-bowed heels, fall-focused tall boots, and pointed pumps.

