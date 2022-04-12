×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Jordyn Woods Crashes a Party in Fierce Leopard-Print Maxi Dress & Pointed-Toe Booties

By Jacorey Moon
Jacorey Moon

Jacorey Moon

More Stories By Jacorey

View All
MEGA763739_001-head
2021
2020
2020
2019
View Gallery 10 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jordyn Woods takes a walk on the wild side with her latest outfit on Instagram. The influencer recently shared a photoset and video on the social media platform yesterday that showed the model posing in her animalistic-themed attire while crashing a birthday party in her neighborhood.

Outfit-wise, Woods donned a brown and black leopard print maxi dress that had a shiny blue tint when the light hit. The garment had a cowl neckline and featured thin spaghetti straps.

Maxi dresses are long floor-sweeping dresses that are more casual than evening dresses and appropriate for daily wear. Maxi dresses are often made of cotton or light fabric to stay with the relaxed nature of the summery design.

Woods chose to carry a black quilted Chanel handbag that had an abstract design strewn all over with gold hardware. Also, for accessories, she layered on gold necklaces, and she also wore plenty of stacked bracelets as well as a shiny watch.

Related

Lori Harvey Models Classic Burberry Trench Coat With Jumpsuit & Versatile Boots

Jennifer Aniston Gives Adam Sandler a Facial With Her Skincare Line in Chic Boots While Wrapping 'Murder Mystery 2' in Paris

JoJo Siwa Is Bursting With Color in Ombre Neon Boots & Highlighter-Yellow Shirt on Her 'Good Day'

To complete everything, Woods popped on a pair of black pointed-toe boots. The shoes had a height of approximately 2 inches and had sleek leather uppers.

“The Life of Kylie” guest star has become known for her edgy tastes. She recently donned an all-white outfit consisting of a fluffy coat, a cutout top, slouchy jeans and multicolored sneakers with a baby blue Christian Dior Saddle Bag for a white-hot look she posted on Instagram.

Woods has modeled campaigns for Good American and Yeezy. She has also walked in shows for labels like Christian Siriano and Chromat.

Click through the gallery to see Woods’ style through the years. 

Put on a pair of black pointy boots for a refined finish.

Dolce & Gabbana Cardinale Bootie

To Buy: Dolce & Gabbana Cardinale Bootie, $1,175

Jeffrey Campbell Nixie Pointed Toe Bootie

To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Nixie Pointed Toe Bootie, $165

London Rag Mlient Boot

To Buy: London Rag Mlient Boot, $90

 

PrimeAsia Sponsored By PrimeAsia

Sustainability Lens: Latitudes of Leather

PrimeAsia tackles sustainability through a pointed approach to apply its data findings to supply chain transparency.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad