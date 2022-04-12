Jordyn Woods Crashes a Party in Fierce Leopard-Print Maxi Dress & Pointed-Toe Booties

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jordyn Woods takes a walk on the wild side with her latest outfit on Instagram. The influencer recently shared a photoset and video on the social media platform yesterday that showed the model posing in her animalistic-themed attire while crashing a birthday party in her neighborhood.

Outfit-wise, Woods donned a brown and black leopard print maxi dress that had a shiny blue tint when the light hit. The garment had a cowl neckline and featured thin spaghetti straps.

Maxi dresses are long floor-sweeping dresses that are more casual than evening dresses and appropriate for daily wear. Maxi dresses are often made of cotton or light fabric to stay with the relaxed nature of the summery design.

Woods chose to carry a black quilted Chanel handbag that had an abstract design strewn all over with gold hardware. Also, for accessories, she layered on gold necklaces, and she also wore plenty of stacked bracelets as well as a shiny watch.

To complete everything, Woods popped on a pair of black pointed-toe boots. The shoes had a height of approximately 2 inches and had sleek leather uppers.

“The Life of Kylie” guest star has become known for her edgy tastes. She recently donned an all-white outfit consisting of a fluffy coat, a cutout top, slouchy jeans and multicolored sneakers with a baby blue Christian Dior Saddle Bag for a white-hot look she posted on Instagram.

Woods has modeled campaigns for Good American and Yeezy. She has also walked in shows for labels like Christian Siriano and Chromat.

Click through the gallery to see Woods’ style through the years.

Put on a pair of black pointy boots for a refined finish.

To Buy: Dolce & Gabbana Cardinale Bootie, $1,175.

To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Nixie Pointed Toe Bootie, $165.

To Buy: London Rag Mlient Boot, $90.