Jordyn Woods Makes a Sleek Statement in a Black Leather Trench, PVC Heels and a Balenciaga Handbag

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jordyn Woods even makes a parking garage her modeling landscape.

The influencer shared a photo to Instagram today in a black athletic fit top that featured a graphic print on the front of it. When it came to the lower half, she opted for a pair of sheer black and white leggings that completed her stylish yet casual vibe perfectly. On top of everything, Woods slipped on a leather trench that added a slick finish to her look.

Woods chose to keep her accessories toned down with diamond stud earrings sparkling in her ears. Also, she carried a white Balenciaga Le Cagole XS Shoulder Bag that incorporated silver hardware all over.

To finish off everything, Woods threw on a pair of PVC wedge sandals that had a transparent toe-strap and an equally as transparent heel. The shoes had a height of approximately 3 inches and meshed well with her outfit.

Woods has a trendy and edgy sartorial taste that she displays on her Instagram feed. For instance, she recently wore a white Nike sports bra paired with a pleated white skirt and Nike Vaporwaffle Sacai “Black/White” sneakers for a sporty tennis look. Also, Woods donned hot pink silky pajamas decked out in a matching feather-trim detailing with white thong sandals for a dressed-up version of loungewear.

Woods has made a name for herself in the fashion industry and has walked in shows for Christian Siriano and Chromat. She has also starred in campaigns for Good American and Yeezy. She created her own line of size-inclusive activewear in 2018 called Secndnture.

