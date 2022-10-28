Jordyn Woods & Karl Anthony-Towns Dress As Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak for Halloween With Silk Shirts & 70’s-Inspired Shoes

Jordyn Woods and her boyfriend, Karl Anthony Towns, are kicking off Halloweekend early. On Friday, Woods uploaded an Instagram reel, which showed off her joint costume with Towns.

The recording sees the fashion influencer and the Minnesota Timberwolves basketball player posing together in an arcade and eventually turning around to reveal their looks. Woods and Towns transformed into the R&B duo Silk Sonic — consisting of musicians Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak.

“Introducing Bruno Woods & Anderson Towns,” Woods jokingly captioned the new post.

Woods was dressed in Bruno Mars’ signature ’70s attire — a printed silk shirt and suede flare-leg pants. She accessorized with tinted aviator shades and draped a matching scarf over her neck. For footwear, the media personality completed her look with chunky white shoes.

Towns resembled Anderson .Paak by wearing the musician’s signature blunt cut bob wig and oversized square shades. The professional basketball player wore a blue and white printed shirt with a simple tank top and black pants. Towns tied his outfit together with black suede loafers.

Often made of leather, loafers are slip-on shoes worn by all genders. Loafers were first popularized in the 1950s amongst men, yet evolved over time into many styles and silhouettes. For men, loafers tend to be business-casual shoes; for women, they can also be lug-sole shoes synonymous with schoolgirl style.

Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars attend Mary J. Blige’s ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ Album Release Party at The Classic Cat on Feb. 10, 2022 in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for Mary J. Blige's

Along with her trendy fashion taste and innovative eye, Wood has made a name for herself in the fashion industry by walking in shows for Christian Siriano and Chromat and has even starred in campaigns for Good American and Yeezy. On the footwear front, she is known for her massive and impressive sneaker collection. When she’s not in sneakers you will likely catch her in sleek pumps, embellished loafers, breezy sandals, fun mules, and thigh-high boots.

