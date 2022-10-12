Jordyn Woods Slips Into Square-Toe Sandals & Nude Printed Dress for GMC Hummer EV x Don C Event With Karl-Anthony Towns

Jordyn Woods made a sleek style statement at the GMC Hummer EV x Don C event in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The fashion influencer was accompanied at the launch by her boyfriend and NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns.

Woods was effortlessly chic for the affair, arriving in a nude floor-length dress. The top of the garment had a high mock neck and long fitted sleeves. While the skirt featured a small waistband and black graphic design at the center and on the ruffled hem.

Jordyn Woods at the GMC Hummer EV Campaign Launch with Don C held on October 11, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for WWD

To place more emphasis on her look, Woods simply accessorized with diamond stud earrings and carried her essentials in a black handbag. She parted her curly tresses to the side and opted for soft glam with a glossy pout.

Woods’ boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns sported a casual ensemble for the occasion. The Minnesota Timberwolves basketball player donned a short-sleeve white T-shirt and baggy black pants. For footwear, he completed his look with the Jordan 1 Retro High Off-White sneakers.

(L-R) Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns at the GMC Hummer EV Campaign Launch with Don C held on October 11, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for WWD

Woods’ footwear choice appeared to be a pair of black sandals. The silhouette peaked out slightly underneath her dress and had a patent square outsole.

Along with her trendy fashion taste and innovative eye, Wood has made a name for herself in the fashion industry by walking in shows for Christian Siriano and Chromat and has even starred in campaigns for Good American and Yeezy. On the footwear front, she is known for her massive and impressive sneaker collection. When she’s not in sneakers you will likely catch her in sleek pumps, embellished loafers, breezy sandals, fun mules and thigh-high boots.

