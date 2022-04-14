Jordyn Woods Holds Court in Knife Boot-Pants & Glittery Timberwolves Jersey Supporting Boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jordyn Woods continues to put her best style forward while sitting court-side, and her latest Instagram post proves it. The influencer shared a photo on the social media platform today that showed her standing in an empty stadium in support of her boyfriend, Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns.

Her presence proved to bring good luck as Towns and his team bested the Los Angeles Clippers, with the Timberwolves winning 109-104.

For the outfit, Woods wore a blue, white and green Timberwolves jersey emblazoned with crystals. Underneath, she wore a white stretchy long-sleeve top for a warm yet unifying touch. Woods opted to go trendy with her bottoms and wore a pair of blue Balenciaga Knife boot pants that matched well with her sparkly jersey. The shoes had a height of approximately 3 inches and a pointed-toe silhouette.

Woods elected to go simple with her accessories, wearing a watch and a stack of bracelets. She also carried a white Balenciaga La Cagole Shoulder Bag that incorporated silver embellishments and accents all over.

Woods is known for having a chic and edgy clothing aesthetic. She recently wore a leopard-print maxi dress that had spaghetti straps and black pointed-toe booties while crashing a birthday party in her neighborhood. She also slipped on a multi-colored long-sleeved top and distressed jeans by Samaria Leah that had her surname etched on the back pocket coordinated with pointy white leather pumps while supporting her boyfriend court-side.

Woods has modeled campaigns for Good American and Yeezy. She has also walked in shows for labels like Christian Siriano and Chromat.

