Jordyn Woods Brings Island Vibes In Plunging Crochet Dress & Floral Platform Slides With Karl-Anthony Towns in St. Tropez

Jordyn Woods is soaking up some sun in style while out in St. Tropez with her boyfriend and Minnesota Timberwolves basketball player Karl-Anthony Towns. The 24-year-old fashion influencer uploaded a collection of photos on her Instagram account today, giving her followers some summer content and a close look at the island’s scenery.

In the carousel of images, a photo shows Woods posing in a pale yellow crochet dress. The garment had a plunging V-neckline and spaghetti straps. To continue with a summertime aesthetic, she accessorized with pops of color including a pink Chanel CC Lambskin Heart Bag. The statement crossbody bag features light gold tone hardware, front flap with the signature CC turn lock closure, half moon back pocket and zip top closure. To keep cool during the warm weather, the media personality covered her chestnut-hair with a striped pink knitted button hat. Woods also added a bevy of bracelets and a few midi rings.

In true fashion form, the reality star complemented the look with yellow platform slides. The eye-catching shoe style was the perfect complement to her wardrobe with its yellow uppers and vibrant pink floral design.

Woods is a well-respected figure in the fashion and modeling world. She currently designs pieces for her own clothing brand — Secndture and has collaborated with popular retailers like Boohoo, Addition Elle and PrettyLittleThing. Woods has also walked in shows for Christian Siriano and Chromat and has starred in campaigns for Yeezy and Good American. While she is undeniably the ultimate cozy girl due to her impressive sneaker collection, she has a scintillating fashion sense that makes her gravitate towards trendy fashion taste and edgy street style. Woods has a shoe wardrobe that includes sleek pumps, embellished loafers, breezy sandals, fun mules and thigh-high boots.

