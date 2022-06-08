Jordyn Woods Delivers Chic Monochromatic Style in Tweed Blazer, Trousers and Chain Strap Sandals For Night Out With Karl-Anthony Towns

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jordyn Woods gave her Instagram followers a glimpse of her fun night out with boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns and her younger sister Jodie Woods. The carousel style images show the fashion influencer posing for a mirror selfie with her sister Jodie Woods and then eventually taking a few funny car photos with Towns.

“Sneak peak of my camera roll from last night it gets better with every slide,” she wrote under the slew of photos.

Woods was clearly feeling monochrome for the moment as she wore a short cream tweed jacket with a silky top underneath. She paired the outerwear with baggy ivory trousers. The fashion influencer accessorized her ensemble with chunky gold hoops and a cream Hermés Birkin bag. To place more emphasis on her look, she slicked her hair back into a bun and opted for soft neutral glam.

She flattered her look with white stiletto sandals. The shoe style had a gold chain strap across the toe and sat atop a thin stiletto heel. A sleek staple during warmer months, many stiletto sandals feature a simple strap across the toes and a fastener strap around the ankle, creating a barely-there construction. The heel of a stiletto sandal is often 4 inches or above, adding some height for a flattering silhouette.

Along with her trendy fashion taste and innovative eye, Woods has made a name for herself in the fashion industry by walking in shows for Christian Siriano and Chromat and has even starred in campaigns for Good American and Yeezy. On the footwear front, she has a massive and impressive sneaker collection. When she’s not in sneakers you will likely catch her in sleek pumps, embellished loafers, breezy sandals, fun mules and thigh-high boots.

