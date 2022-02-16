Jordyn Woods Is Snow Day-Chic in Luxe Coat and Chunky Boots With Boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jordyn Woods has a snow day in a monochromatic style. The influencer shared a photoset on Instagram Monday that showed her posing with her boyfriend, Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, while enjoying a snow day.

For the outfit, Woods wore a black calf-length black fluffy coat that featured structured shoulders for an elevated touch. Underneath, she wore a red dress that added a pop of color. She accessorized with a shiny silver watch and other pieces of dainty jewelry.

To complete everything, Woods slipped on a pair of black chunky snow boots that added some traction to her look and made sure that she was able to trek through the snow easily.

When it comes to Woods’ essential sartorial aesthetic, she wears stylish and modern silhouettes that allow her to put her own spins on some of the most popular trends. For example, recently, we’ve seen Woods take a stab at logomania in the Gucci x Balenciaga The Hacker Project collection.

Woods has made a name for herself in the fashion industry and has walked in shows for Christian Siriano and Chromat while also starring in campaigns for Good American and Yeezy. She created her own line of size-inclusive activewear in 2018 called Secndnture.

