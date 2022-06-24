×
Jordyn Woods Spins Chic Blazer With Patchwork Jeans & Sneakers With Karl-Anthony Towns at Acne Studios Paris Store Party

By Elijah Brown
Acne Studios Rue Saint-Honoré Store Opening
Acne Studios is expanding its footprint. To celebrate its new location in Paris on Wednesday, the brand held an in-store cocktail with a packed crowd that included Rosalia, Rauw Alejandro, Snoh Aalegra, Russell Westbrook, Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods.

Woods accompanied her fiance Towns to the gathering in an off-white suit jacket and patched denim pants. Towns wore a casual yellow polo with denim jeans.

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 22: (L-R) Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods attend the Acne studios rue Saint-Honoré store opening on June 22, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Darren Gerrish/WireImage for Acne Studio)
Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods attend the Acne Studios rue Saint-Honoré store opening on June 22, 2022 in Paris.
CREDIT: WireImage for Acne Studio

This was the first of many events on the couples’ itinerary.

On Tuesday, Woods supported John Elliot’s season 23 “Leap of Faith” fashion show donning a full look from the brand’s collection.

took her front row seat at Centre Pompidou in an off-white button-down and stretch-leather biker shorts. Her baggy look was complemented with black leather boots featuring elastic closings.

Although Elliott was not on the official Paris Fashion Week Men’s calendar, the Los Angeles-based designer held his spring 2023 runway show on the fifth floor of the Centre Pompidou museum.

Elliot’s fashion show is only one of many parts of Wood’s five-week “world tour” with the NBA star. Woods gave her Instagram followers a glimpse of the couple’s arrival to Paris with a caption mentioning the start of her exciting five weeks.

Along with her trendy style and innovative eye, Woods has made a name for herself in the fashion industry by walking in shows for Christian Siriano and Chromat and has even starred in campaigns for Good American and Yeezy. On the footwear front, she has an impressive sneaker collection. When she’s not in sneakers you will likely catch her in sleek pumps, embellished loafers, breezy sandals, fun mules and thigh-high boots.

