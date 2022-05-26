Jordyn Woods Subtly Sparkles in Dior Heels With Kamala Harris & Joe Biden at White House to Support Social Justice With Karl-Anthony Towns

Jordyn Woods attended an event yesterday at the White House in support of police reform, meeting President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris during her trip. To dress for the occasion, Woods wore an all-white ensemble that channeled her signature style into a Capital Hill-ready outfit.

Woods wore an oversized white tweed blazer as a dress that hit mid-thigh and had roomy three-quarter length sleeves. She accessorized the look with a long pearl Chanel necklace tucked under the lapel of her blazer, carrying a matching white Chanel quilted shoulder bag.

For footwear, Woods wore slingback pointed-toe white heels by Dior which featured crystal embellishments and tie detail at the side.

Woods wore her long locks down with a side part, which showed off her subtle drop pearl earrings. Woods sported a neutral glam makeup look to the event, which included a pink pout and rosy cheeks.

“For those of you wondering why we were at the White House, my other half [Karl-Anthony Towns] does countless things for social justice and has done a lot in his community, especially where he plays basketball (Minnesota), where the George Floyd incident took place,” Woods wrote on a post. “This is just the start of different initiatives we are working on behind the scenes to help make this world a better place for our peers and for our youth.”