Jordyn Woods Holds Court in Distressed Jeans With a Sleek Finish in Pointy Pumps at Houston Rockets Game

By Allie Fasanella
Jordyn Woods doesn’t dress in any old outfit to watch her boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns play basketball. Such was the case last night in Texas when the Minnesota Timberwolves faced off against the Houston Rockets.

Woods took to Instagram yesterday to show off her courtside look, which included a multi-colored long-sleeved top and distressed jeans by Samaria Leah featuring “Woods” embroidered on one of the rear pockets. The 24-year-old fashion influencer also toted a bright pink bag and accessorized with ample jewelry.

The former reality star, who appeared on “Life of Kylie” in 2017, sported clean white leather pumps with a sharp pointed toe. Other celebs like Kendall Jenner, Lori Harvey, Heidi Klum, Olivia Culpo and Rihanna have all been seen in the sleek silhouette recently.

kendall jenner, black dress, black boots, red hair, redhead, street style, paris, feb 27, 2022
Kendall Jenner pairs a sleek black dress with pointy-toed black boots for an outing in Paris, France on Feb. 27, 2022.
Woods — who has modeled in campaigns for Good American and Yeezy and walked in shows for labels like Christian Siriano and Chromat — also wore pointy-toed pumps with a clear toe to celebrate the Oscars with Will Smith, a longtime family friend.


Flip through the gallery to check out some of Jordyn Woods’ best outfits through the years. 

