Jordyn Woods Puts Slick Edge on Jaden Smith’s Fashion Line With Pointy Boots With Boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns

Jordyn Woods put a slick edge on a cozy street style ensemble. The fashion influencer took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and Jaden Smith as he joins the Justice Tour with Justin Bieber.

Woods also uploaded other images that show her posing in a bathroom with her boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns and standing in front of a shiny, red vehicle.

“Justice Tour so proud of how far @cyre.smith has come!! This is just the beginning” Woods wrote under the carousel style images.

Woods was sporty and stylish for the night out, wearing a black hoodie from Msftsrep with dark gray cargo pants. The statement bottoms had deep and baggy pockets along the leg and an adjustable hem. The model styled her hair curly and rounded her out look with soft shimmery glam and a glossy neutral pout.

To ground things, she slipped into a pair of black pointed-toe boots. The shoe style featured a sharp elongated pointed toe and a thin stiletto heel. A go-to women’s shoe style, ankle boots are extremely versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel styles. Boots that stop at the ankle can be practical, dressy, casual, minimal, showy and more.

Woods has become a favorite fashion It-Girl on social media. She has a personal aesthetic that consists of trendy and fashion-forward pieces. Throughout her Instagram feed are pictures of her wearing fun halter tops, intricate bikinis and printed and textured sets. She has made a name for herself in the fashion industry by walking in shows for Christian Siriano and Chromat and has even starred in campaigns for Good American and Yeezy. Woods has an incomparable shoe style. Her love for footwear is unmatched as she is known for having a massive and impressive sneaker collection. When she’s not in sneakers you will likely catch her in sleek pumps, embellished loafers, breezy sandals and fun mules.

