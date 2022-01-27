Jordyn Woods Takes on Gucci Collab Logomania in Plunging Jumpsuit With Knife Boots Alongside Boyfriend Karl Anthony Towns

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jordyn Woods models two popular fashion collaborations in her latest post.

The socialite posted a photoset today on Instagram that showed her out and about while visiting Portland, Ore., with her boyfriend, Minnesota Timberwolves basketball player Karl-Anthony Towns.

For the outfit, Woods slipped on a Gucci x The North Face puffer jacket that featured the iconic double “G” logo from the Italian fashion house emblazoned on the coat and a black paneled section that has the words “The North Face.” Underneath, she wore a black jumpsuit that had a plunging neckline. She accessorized with a hat from the Gucci x Balenciaga Hacker Project collection.

To ground everything, she donned a pair of brown Gucci x Balenciaga Hacker Project Knife boots. The big Gucci print juxtaposed its counterpart in a smaller font and provided a neat visualization of size contrast. There are a few available sizes online at Gucci.com for $1,390, but some sizes can only be purchased in-store.

Woods is known for having a trendy fashion aesthetic and, as of late, can be seen wearing bodycon and stretchy activewear that has functionality in mind just as much as style. Recently, she sported a fluffy coat that showed that the influencer can switch it up no matter the occasion. When it comes to shoes, Woods has an affinity for creations from brands like Crocs, Ugg and Christian Dior.

Click through the gallery to see Woods’ style through the years.

