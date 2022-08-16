×
Jordyn Woods Shines in Crystal-Embellished Sandals & Metallic Green Gown In Italy With Karl Anthony Towns

By Ashley Rushford
Jordyn Woods brought her Instagram followers along as she embarked on an Italian voyage this summer. The model and fashion influencer has continuously shared sights from the luxurious getaway with fiance Karl Anthony Towns along with her sensational style.

Woods uploaded a collection of photos while visiting the Villa Boomi – an exclusive wedding venue with an unforgettable view and beautiful decor. The new images show the 24-year-old socialite posing in a green metallic gown. The show-stopping silhouette was complete with spaghetti straps, a plunging neckline and ruched bodice. The garment also had an extreme thigh-high slit and a dramatic train.

To let the look speak for itself, Woods simply accessorized with a diamond choker necklace and a few bracelets. For glam, she went with soft neutral makeup and styled her hair half up, half down.

When it came down to shoes, the reality star boosted her height with a set of crystal-embellished platform sandals. The towering heels had beaded straps and a chunky outsole. The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Post-pandemic, platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

Along with her trendy fashion taste and innovative eye, Wood has made a name for herself in the fashion industry by walking in shows for Christian Siriano and Chromat and has even starred in campaigns for Good American and Yeezy. On the footwear front, she is known for a massive and impressive sneaker collection. When she’s not in sneakers you will likely catch her in sleek pumps, embellished loafers, breezy sandals, fun mules and thigh-high boots.

