Jordyn Woods Pops in Yellow Varsity Jacket, Leggings and Statement Givenchy Boots

Jordyn Woods knows how to pop in color.

The influencer shared a photoset on Instagram today that showed the socialite modeling a bright look.

On the footwear front, Woods went with a pair of tall black leather pant boots from Givenchy that featured a black leather boot wrapped in another layer of the same fabric that gave it a covered/draped appearance. The heels of the boots had a height of approximately 3 inches, and the shoes also had a silver and gold “shark lock” that’s signature to the brand.

Woods opted for a black and yellow varsity jacket that incorporated many appliqués splashed across the garment. Underneath, she went with a matching black athleisure outfit comprised of a black turtleneck crop top along with black high-waisted leggings that added comfortable elements to her durable outerwear and swanky boots.

When it comes to Woods’ sartorial aesthetic, she tends to wear trendy and edgy garments that emphasize construction and color. For example, recently, she threw on a cream minidress and pointy pumps while attending an International Women’s Day event that showcased her penchant for sophisticated silhouettes. And also, we’ve seen her wear a sheer Mugler bodysuit, distressed jeans and black booties for a sleek ensemble.

Woods has also made a name for herself in the fashion industry, starring in campaigns for Good American and Yeezy. She has also walked in shows for labels like Christian Siriano and Chromat.

Flip through the gallery to see Woods’ style through the years.

