×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Jordyn Woods Pops in Yellow Varsity Jacket, Leggings and Statement Givenchy Boots

By Jacorey Moon
Jacorey Moon

Jacorey Moon

More Stories By Jacorey

View All
MEGA763739_001-1-head
2021
2020
2020
2019
View Gallery 10 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jordyn Woods knows how to pop in color.

The influencer shared a photoset on Instagram today that showed the socialite modeling a bright look.

On the footwear front, Woods went with a pair of tall black leather pant boots from Givenchy that featured a black leather boot wrapped in another layer of the same fabric that gave it a covered/draped appearance. The heels of the boots had a height of approximately 3 inches, and the shoes also had a silver and gold “shark lock” that’s signature to the brand.

Woods opted for a black and yellow varsity jacket that incorporated many appliqués splashed across the garment. Underneath, she went with a matching black athleisure outfit comprised of a black turtleneck crop top along with black high-waisted leggings that added comfortable elements to her durable outerwear and swanky boots.

When it comes to Woods’ sartorial aesthetic, she tends to wear trendy and edgy garments that emphasize construction and color. For example, recently, she threw on a cream minidress and pointy pumps while attending an International Women’s Day event that showcased her penchant for sophisticated silhouettes. And also, we’ve seen her wear a sheer Mugler bodysuit, distressed jeans and black booties for a sleek ensemble.

Related

Jordyn Woods Masterfully Coordinates Neutrals With Cream Mini Dress & Pointy Pumps at International Women's Day Event

Avril Lavigne is Perfectly Punk in Patchwork Mini Skirt and Combat Boots with Travis Barker in 'Love It When You Hate Me' Music Video

Jordyn Woods Makes a Sleek Statement in a Black Leather Trench, PVC Heels and a Balenciaga Handbag

Woods has also made a name for herself in the fashion industry, starring in campaigns for Good American and Yeezy. She has also walked in shows for labels like Christian Siriano and Chromat.

Flip through the gallery to see Woods’ style through the years. 

Slide on a pair of tall black leather boots for a refined look.

Prada pointed toe knee high boots

To Buy: Prada Pointed Toe Knee High Boots, $1,450

Tamara Mellon Easy Rider Mid Calf 35

To Buy: Tamara Mellon Easy Rider Mid Calf 35, $795

Givenchy Black Padlock Boots
CREDIT: SSENSE

To Buy: Givenchy Black Padlock Boots, $1,495.

Premiere of the ‘Travel Shoe’ Sponsored

Premiere of the ‘Travel Shoe’

Spanish designer brand uin Footwear talks travel shoes and forthcoming trends.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad