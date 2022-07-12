Jordyn Woods Gives This Floral Distressed Midi Dress An Edgy Finish With ‘Ugly’ Sandals in Italy

Jordyn Woods has been serving up some serious summer style. Case in point: her latest look. The 24-year-old fashion influencer uploaded a carousel of photos on Instagram from her Italy vacation on Sunday.

“I’ve been wanting to come here for so long,” she simply captioned the post along with the Italian flag emoji.

Woods was effortlessly chic while taking a tour of the Amafi Coast. The new images show the reality star posing in a sleeves floral midi dress. The skintight number was outlined with neutral pattern, which appeared to be ripping and burning into a floral pattern throughout. The dress also featured a mock neckline and wide hem.

To stay cool under the sunny weather, Woods covered her eyes with tinted round shades and pinned up her hair up, while her bangs framed the side of her face. She opted for a fresh no makeup look and a neutral lip. The style maven carried her essentials items in a black Chanel crossbody bag and continued to accessorize with a bevy of bracelets and stud earrings.

When it came down to the shoes, Woods added a bit of an edge to her look with black Chanel sandals. The shoe style had wide double straps and an elevated sole. “Ugly sandals” are marked by large straps and chunky construction, often prioritizing comfort and foot support over popular trends that don’t emphasize practicality. Contrary to the name, “ugly sandals” are actually a strangely stylish choice of modern footwear, worn by celebrities and fashion influencers.

Woods is a well-respected figure in the fashion and modeling world. She currently designs pieces for her own clothing brand — Secndture and has collaborated with popular retailers like Boohoo, Addition Elle and PrettyLittleThing. Woods has also walked in shows for Christian Siriano and Chromat and has starred in campaigns for Yeezy and Good American. While she is undeniably the ultimate cozy girl due to her impressive sneaker collection, she has a scintillating fashion sense that makes her gravitate towards trendy fashion taste and edgy street style. Woods has a shoe wardrobe that includes sleek pumps, embellished loafers, breezy sandals, fun mules and thigh-high boots.

